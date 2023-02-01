Student charged in bomb threat at Washington High School

A Washington High School student was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bomb threat received by the school, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the high school in Princess Anne at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in connection with the bomb threat received by school officials via email.

School resource deputies assigned to the school, in cooperation with the school administration, immediately secured the scene and coordinated the evacuation of students, staff and faculty, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Additional Somerset County sheriff’s personnel and K-9 units from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Maryland State Police and Salisbury City Police Department searched the school.

No explosive devices or suspicious materials were found and the scene was cleared at 11:40 a.m., the release said.

At about 8:48 a.m., sheriff’s office detectives arrested a juvenile student at Washington High School in connection with the bomb threat, it said.

The student has been charged and referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Somerset incident follows similar threats at Wicomico County high schools last month.

A James M. Bennett High School student has been charged in connection with a school threat there. A student has also been charged in connection with threats at Parkside High School.

