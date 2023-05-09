MATOACA — A 13-year-old middle-school student is in custody after he allegedly brought marijuana and a loaded gun to school Tuesday morning.

The student, whose name was not released because of his age, was stopped as he entered the school building after officials suspected he had pot in his bag, Chesterfield Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon told The Progress-Index. As they tried to search the youth’s bag, he ran away, pushing down a school administrator in the process.

Matoaca Middle’s school resource officer eventually caught the boy, Caroon said. When the bag finally was searched, officials found the marijuana and a loaded pistol.

Caroon said no one was reported hurt in the incident.

Because the student is a juvenile, he was detained on petitions instead of being arrested, and is being held in a juvenile detention facility. He has been charged with possession of a firearm at school, possession of marijuana at school, and assault on a school official.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Student charged with bringing pot, loaded gun to Matoaca Middle School