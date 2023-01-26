Student charged in connection with threat to Parkside High School

A juvenile was officially charged by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office following threats of violence to Parkside High School on Friday, Jan. 20.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a 15-year-old male Parkside student was charged with threats of mass violence; school: disturbing operations; disorderly conduct and more. Due to his age, he was not named by police.

Wicomico High School was also placed on heightened security that day. The charges refer only the Parkside High School incident.

A juvenile referral was completed and he was released to the custody of a guardian pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.

Deputies worked collaboratively with Wicomico County public schools personnel to make sure the schools were safe for students or staff. The threat caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day for both schools.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Juvenile charged in connection with threat to Parkside High School