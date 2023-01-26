Student charged in connection with threat to Parkside High School

Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
·1 min read

A juvenile was officially charged by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office following threats of violence to Parkside High School on Friday, Jan. 20.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a 15-year-old male Parkside student was charged with threats of mass violence; school: disturbing operations; disorderly conduct and more. Due to his age, he was not named by police.

Wicomico High School was also placed on heightened security that day. The charges refer only the Parkside High School incident.

A juvenile referral was completed and he was released to the custody of a guardian pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.

RELATED: Reported threat leads to lockdowns at two Wicomico high schools

Deputies worked collaboratively with Wicomico County public schools personnel to make sure the schools were safe for students or staff. The threat caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day for both schools.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Juvenile charged in connection with threat to Parkside High School

Recommended Stories

  • Paris Hilton Just Welcomed Her 1st Child—Her Son is ‘Loved Beyond Words’

    Little bundles of joy!

  • Deaths of York County family members ruled double homicide, suicide

    The deaths of three family members found in the backyard of their York County home have been ruled a double homicide and suicide.

  • Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say

    A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.

  • Latest Santos chaos: 'Hiring' treasurer who turned down job

    U.S. Rep. George Santos’ campaign committee told federal regulators Wednesday that it had hired a new treasurer amid lingering questions about the source of his wealth and irregularities in the committee's financial reports. The man Santos supposedly hired said he actually turned the job down. The man who declined the job, Thomas Datwyler, said through a lawyer that there appeared to be some sort of miscommunication.

  • UN food agency: Afghan malnutrition rates at record high

    Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said Thursday. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces. “Half of Afghanistan endures severe hunger throughout the year, regardless of the season, and malnutrition rates are at a record high for Afghanistan," said Phillipe Kropf, a spokesman for the U.N. food agency in Kabul.

  • 'Unimaginable, senseless tragedy': 2 children dead in Duxbury; infant flown to hospital

    Two children are dead and a baby was flown to a hospital with traumatic injuries after they were discovered inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night.

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old texted a dire warning to a loved one before she was wounded, source says

    The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student told a loved one that he was armed and that school officials were failing to act, according to a source.

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old says school was warned 4 times, announces lawsuit

    Abigail Zwerner, the teacher who was shot by a student in a classroom in Newport News, Virginia, earlier this month intends to file a lawsuit against the school board, her lawyer said Wednesday, alleging the shooting could have been prevented by school administrators. Zwerner sustained a gunshot wound to the chest when a 6-year-old student brought a gun into a classroom at Richneck Elementary School and intentionally shot and wounded her, according to police.

  • Florida widow of slain Microsoft exec calls out his ex-wife after suspect's arrest

    The widow and brother of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan gave their first interview to Fox News Digital after learning that a suspect had been arrested for his murder.

  • Former Wisconsin Badgers receiver Marcus Randle El found guilty in double murder

    A former University of Wisconsin football wide receiver was convicted of two counts of first degree homicide Tuesday.

  • Idaho Vic’s Mom Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Attorney Who Dropped Her to Rep Kohberger

    News NationThe mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle said she feels “betrayed” after her lawyer, who had been representing her in court over drug-related charges, was forced to drop her in favor of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing her daughter and three others.In an interview Wednesday with NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield, Cara Kernodle was asked how she reacted upon learning of the change.Kernodle said she only became aware of it through a friend who had seen it online rath

  • Wrestling legend thanks law enforcement after man breaks into his Midlands home

    “Thank You to the great people at the Kershaw County, SC Law Enforcement Center!! HOOOOOOOO!”

  • 70 arrested after 10-month San Diego drug investigation

    Police say raids uncovered fentanyl, heroin, OxyContin, firearms and at least 24 stolen cars. Some of the suspects allegedly have ties to white supremacy groups.

  • US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'

    The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily dismantled the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday. Officials said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, operates one of the world's top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted hospitals and other health care providers. The FBI quietly gained access to its control panel in July and was able to obtain software keys to decrypt the network of some 1,300 victims globally, said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

  • Pilot notices laser aiming into police helicopter — then bullets fly, Michigan cops say

    Police on the ground also came under fire after closing in on the source of the laser.

  • Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

    Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force by hitting Randal Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground during an Aug. 21 arrest.

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial opens with strong statements. Here's what you need to know.

    The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Wednesday, Jan. 25 and we have the latest from the Colleton County Courthouse. Here's the latest updates.

  • Meetings with Lindh prompt move to revoke convict's release

    A northern Virginia man convicted nearly a decade ago of supporting the Islamic State group as a teenager has now been accused of violating his terms of release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh. According to court documents, the FBI photographed Ali Shukri Amin meeting withLindh on three different occasions in for about three hours. The meetings violate a condition of Amin's supervised release, which bars him from meeting with known extremists, prosecutors said.

  • Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom

    The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.

  • 4 arrested in alleged rape of LSU student later fatally struck by car: Police

    A Louisiana State University student who died after she was hit by a car while on her way home from a bar was allegedly raped shortly before the fatal crash, authorities said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people on Monday, including three teenagers, in connection with the alleged sexual assault. Within hours of the deadly incident, Brooks was captured on surveillance footage stumbling and falling at a Baton Rouge bar, before leaving with the four suspects, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.