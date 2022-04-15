Student charged in fatal Northeast Middle school stabbing to appear in court Friday

A Northeast Middle School student charged with killing a classmate will appear in juvenile court Friday afternoon.

The male student, who has not been publicly identified, will appear before Commissioner William Jackson at a detention hearing at 2:30 p.m. at the Family Justice Center, 625 East 26th St.

The student has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County Juvenile Court. The student is alleged to have stabbed 14-year-old Manuel Guzman Tuesday at the middle school. Guzman was taken to a hospital where he died later that day.

Detention hearings typically involve a review of charges and discussion on where a defendant should reside, according to Valerie Hartman, a spokeswoman for Jackson County Circuit Court.

Guzman’s mom, Vicenta Guzman, said she is seeking justice for her son and wants to know how the student was able to get a weapon past the school’s security protocols.

“I want justice for my child,” she told The Star. “He did not deserve to be stabbed six times.”

On Thursday, Mark Bedell, superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools, told The Star that the district is conducting an internal review of the incident and the district’s security protocols.