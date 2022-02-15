Student charged after he’s found with gun at high school, Richland County deputies say

A student at a high school in Columbia was arrested on multiple charges Monday after he was found with a gun on school grounds, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident happened at Richland Northeast High School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The school is in the area between Decker Boulevard and Interstate 77.

The sheriff’s department said the gun was unloaded, and no injuries were reported.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a pistol under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry of a handgun, according to the release.

The juvenile’s identity was not made public because he is under the age of 17. He was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

Students reported to a teacher that a classmate had a gun on campus, according to the release. The teacher then reported the tip to administration, and the school resource officer was notified and took possession of the gun, the sheriff’s department said.

There’s no evidence that any students were presented or threatened with the gun, the sheriff’s department said.

There’s no word where the student got the gun, or why he had it on campus.

Information if the Richland 2 school was placed on lockdown, or any other safety protocols, was not available.