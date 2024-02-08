Student charged in killing of man and son is arrested at high school, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old student was recently arrested at his high school in connection to a double murder at a Texas gas station, police told news outlets.

San Antonio police took Joshua Castro into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Oliver Wendell Holmes High School on the city’s northwest side, WOAI reported.

Castro is accused of planning and executing a Dec. 6 robbery that ended with a 34-year-old man and his 15-year-old son shot dead at a gas station, police told the station. Investigators say Castro communicated with the victims on social media and set up a meeting at the location to sell a handgun — but other messages sent to an accomplice suggest his true intention was always to rob them.

Castro showed up to the scene with 18-year-old Sebastian Toledo, who has since died by suicide, investigators told KSAT.

Police say surveillance cameras captured Castro and Toledo pulling up in a car close to the victim’s vehicle and talking to them briefly, then opening fire, the station reported. Investigators found the father, Raymond Ancira, dead on the ground near the vehicle, and his son inside the store, having run inside before he collapsed and later died.

Castro and Toledo searched through Ancira’s vehicle, then left the scene, police told the station.

Prior to Castro’s arrest, police attempted to take Toledo into custody on Monday, Feb. 5, KENS reported. But after SWAT officers made their way inside, they found Toledo dead with a self-inflicted wound.

Castro is charged with two counts of murder, the station reported.

He was booked into the Bexar County jail on Feb. 7 and his bond is set at $750,000, records show.

