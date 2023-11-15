Student charged after loaded gun found at Lexington high school Wednesday morning

A loaded firearm was discovered at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Wednesday as a student was entering the building, principal Scott P. Loscheider said in a letter to families.

All students and staff were safe, he said.

Security ambassadors found the firearm while checking a student’s bag as they were entering the building through metal detectors. Fayette County Public Schools Police took immediate possession of the weapon and the student was taken into custody, Loscheider said.

The student is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and additional charges may follow. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, he said.

A similar incident happened at Dunbar in February when security ambassadors found a loaded firearm in a student’s backpack as he entered the school through metal detectors. The student was charged at the time with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; receiving stolen property, firearm; and trafficking in a controlled substance in or near a school enhanced by a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

This a developing article and may be updated.