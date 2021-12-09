Huron Schools logo

Charges have been filed against a 14-year-old Huron High School student whom a teacher reportedly overheard threatening to “shoot up the school like Oxford” while in a verbal altercation with another student Wednesday morning.

The freshman has been charged with one count of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees and/or students in what is the latest of a series of similar incidents that have occurred across Monroe County in the wake of the school shooting that occurred last week at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

According to a press release issued by the Huron Township Public Safety Department, a school resource officer from the Huron Township police department was immediately notified and took the student into custody. All of the student's belongings and their locker were searched, and no weapons were recovered.

The case was sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for prosecutorial review and the issuance of charges.

The charge is a one-year misdemeanor and/or a $1000 fine.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday afternoon via Zoom before Referee Leslie Graves at the Lincoln Hall of Justice (LHJ).

Bond was set at $3000 and was subject to three conditions:

The juvenile must comply with the terms of school suspension, if any.

The juvenile may not have access to any firearm or other weapons.

The juvenile may not have access to the internet/social media without direct adult supervision.

The identity of the student is being withheld at this time. A pre-trial is scheduled for Dec. 22 with Referee Sean Kerman of LHJ.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Student charged after making threat to Huron High School