Student charged in Matanzas High School attack had 3 previous battery charges

The Matanzas High School student accused of attacking a teacher’s aide had three prior misdemeanor battery charges on his juvenile record.

Brendan J. Depa, 17, was charged with aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, in the attack on a paraprofessional at Matanzas High School. The News-Journal is naming Depa because he was charged as an adult.

Depa is being held in the Duval County jail on $1 million bond. The Flagler County jail does not have a facility for juveniles.

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, according to a charging affidavit. A school security video shows a male identified as Depa walking quickly up to a woman, knocking her off her feet and onto the floor. The video then shows Depa beating the woman as she lays unresponsive on the floor, the affidavit states. People intervened and separated Depa from the woman, the affidavit states. Depa later threatened to kill her as he is being led away, the affidavit states.

While the affidavit stated that Depa was upset because Naydich took away his Nintendo Switch, a GoFundMe for Naydich stated that she did not take the Switch from him.

Depa’s arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Monday before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

Depa charged previously with battery in Hillsborough County

Juvenile justice records listed three misdemeanor battery charges against Depa, all of which took place in the 13th Judicial Circuit which covers Hillsborough County. The charges were each listed as first-degree misdemeanors, according to records.

The first misdemeanor battery charge was for an incident that occurred on June 5, 2019, and the case was closed five days later, according to records.

Depa was charged with two additional misdemeanor batteries in incidents on April 25, 2019, and March 22, 2019. Both of those were closed on May 8, 2019.

The record indicates that in all three misdemeanor battery cases Depa was referred to a program known as JDAP. Another notation mentions JDAP Bays.

An internet search shows a program called Bays JDAP in Tampa. Its website states it is a juvenile diversion program for youth 17 and younger who were charged with misdemeanor offenses. Participants in the program must be referred by the Department of Juvenile Justice and approved by the State Attorney’s Office.

The program provides services including monitoring and anger management and strives to minimize the risk of the youth becoming a repeat offender, according to the site.

The records also indicate that after the attack at Matanzas High School, Depa was initially charged in juvenile court with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, which is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Matanzas High School attack: Brendan Depa had 3 prior battery charges