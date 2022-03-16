Student charged in Olathe East school shooting allegedly had gun in backpack: affidavit

An 18-year-old Olathe East High School student allegedly pulled a handgun from his backpack and started firing at school resource officer Erik Clark, according to an affidavit released Wednesday.

Jaylon Elmore, who has been charged with attempted capital murder in the March 4 shooting, had been brought to the school’s offices after a student told a counselor that a kid named “Jay” had been bringing a gun to school.

Elmore, Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were injured in the shooting that occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. March 4.

Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital later that day. Elmore was hospitalized in critical condition.

The affidavit gives a look into what transpired the day of the shooting.

