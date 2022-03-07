Student charged in Olathe East shooting scheduled to make first court appearance Monday

An 18-year-old Olathe East student is scheduled to make his first appearance in Johnson County Court on an attempted capital murder charge in the shooting at the high school on Friday, according to court records.

Jaylon Elmore is scheduled to appear for a 1:30 p.m. hearing before Johnson County judge Daniel Vokins.

Elmore’s lawyer is expected to appear remotely. The hearing will take place virtually.

Elmore, who remains in critical condition at a hospital, is accused of exchanging gunfire with a school resource officer Friday at the high school.

The school resource officer, Erik Clark, and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were also injured in the school shooting that occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday. They were released from the hospital on Friday.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Elmore Saturday with attempted capital murder in the shooting of Clark, which alleges Elmore’s actions were intentional and premeditated.