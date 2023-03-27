Student charged with possessing machete, knife on school property

Mar. 27—PLAINS TWP. — A student at the Personal Academy of Learning coordinated by Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 is facing charges after a school police officer allegedly found a machete, a knife and a syringe filled with an unknown liquid earlier this month.

Anthony Alexander, 18, of Harveys Lake, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 26 on charges of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed with District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

A school police officer conducted a canine sweep of school property at the facility on West Carey Street on March 8. While searching the parking lot and parked vehicles, the canine hit on a vehicle registered with the school by Alexander.

Prior to the search of the inside of the vehicle, Alexander turned over six vape cartridges from the center console.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a machete with an 18-inch blade in a sheath between the driver's seat and center console, a packet containing a syringe with an unknown liquid and a knife with a five-inch blade in the passenger door panel, the complaint says.