Student charged with possessing machete, knife on school property

Ed Lewis, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 27—PLAINS TWP. — A student at the Personal Academy of Learning coordinated by Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 is facing charges after a school police officer allegedly found a machete, a knife and a syringe filled with an unknown liquid earlier this month.

Anthony Alexander, 18, of Harveys Lake, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 26 on charges of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed with District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

A school police officer conducted a canine sweep of school property at the facility on West Carey Street on March 8. While searching the parking lot and parked vehicles, the canine hit on a vehicle registered with the school by Alexander.

Prior to the search of the inside of the vehicle, Alexander turned over six vape cartridges from the center console.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a machete with an 18-inch blade in a sheath between the driver's seat and center console, a packet containing a syringe with an unknown liquid and a knife with a five-inch blade in the passenger door panel, the complaint says.

Recommended Stories

  • Minority investors struggle with faith in crypto

    Many minority investors were drawn to cryptocurrency by its promise to be a pathway to wealth-building outside of the traditional financial system. But crypto’s spectacular crash over the past year has dealt a blow to that narrative. (March 27)

  • FEMA head: Mississippi authorities in ‘life-saving’ mode after tornadoes

    Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday said authorities in Mississippi were in “life-saving” and “life-sustaining” mode in the aftermath of a string of tornadoes that have killed at least 25 and injured dozens more in the state. “I know that from yesterday morning the death toll had risen by two and they’re…

  • Father shields 1-week-old baby as Mississippi tornado destroys home

    A family of four is safe after their home took a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado.

  • LME Nickel Finally Returns to Regular Trading Hours After Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel on the London Metal Exchange resumed Asian-hours trading on Monday, marking a crucial step in efforts to repair the market after last year’s unprecedented turmoil.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe metal opened for business at 1 a.m. London ti

  • Teen shot by Columbus Police after running over another teen, hitting an officer with car

    A vehicle ran over a teen and hit a police officer in Columbus, prompting a second officer to shoot his gun at the driver Saturday afternoon.

  • Julian Assange supporters gather in London for exhibition of largest physical showing of classified docs

    Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange viewed an art exhibition and the physical publication of top-secret government documents in London.

  • Woman struck by a stray round among three people shot at two locations in Fort Worth

    The assailants in the shootings were not in custody, police said.

  • Jaylen Brown's position is vital to Celtics star's All-NBA chances

    Jaylen Brown is playing like he deserves an All-NBA nod -- but as a guard or a forward? Chris Forsberg explains why the Celtics star should be on ballots as a forward, and why that's his best chance to join the elite group of 15.

  • Mississippi relief effort may face more destruction

    STORY: Disaster relief efforts are pouring into Mississippi and Alabama, grappling with the 170-mile trail of destruction there.And tales of survival that defy the odds are emerging."It destroyed everything."Johnny Carither lives in Silver City, Mississippi, one of the string of towns hit by the rare and powerful tornado on Friday.At least two dozen people have been killed, hundreds of buildings leveled, 26,000 are without power, and weather forecasters say more severe weather -- including the possibility of more tornados - may be coming.CARITHER: "I got in the chair behind that corner there, and my wife and mother-in-law and dogs in the hall there, and I got a big door and put it over that. The glass started flying through this way and I had my back against that door trying to hold it. And then all of a sudden, it turned away from that door and went straight through that-a-way. And then the top flew off. And that's about it. It lasted about 15 minutes."JARRETT BROWN: In some of of these areas, there was no safe spot to go to.Reuters spoke to Jarrett Brown, an army veteran and now volunteer leader for a disaster response organization called Team Rubicon. He was in Selma, Alabama helping recovery efforts and is now in Rolling Fork, believed to be the worst hit town.Many of the residents here are facing an uncertain future now. It has population of 1,900 and, according to census data, about a fifth are below the poverty line.BROWN: "This was a garage, but this one had its roof completely ripped off.""It was 18, 20 seconds. One of the homeowners said they finally woke up, and they looked up, and they thought they were dead. And they were like, 'I don't see the clouds of heaven, and then I looked down, and I didn't see the fires of hell. So, from right there, I knew I wasn't dead.' But it is that quick."President Biden has approved a federal state of emergency declaration for Mississippi, which will provide additional funding and aid to supplement local efforts.

  • 4 ways the Rams can fix their edge rusher problem

    We take a look at a few ways the Rams could address their current edge rusher problem before the 2023 season begins.

  • Mike McDaniel: I can see a hunger in Tua Tagovailoa that I’m excited to watch play out

    The Dolphins displayed their level of commitment to Tua Tagovailoa by announcing that they’ve picked up the quarterback’s fifth-year option earlier this month. As the offseason continues, head coach Mike McDaniel said over the weekend that Tagovailoa is doing well after finishing the season in the concussion protocol. “He’s doing great,” McDaniel told NFL Media’s [more]

  • Husband's 911 call key in reaching verdict in Alabama mom's murder

    Jason Crawford was convicted of murdering his wife and sentenced to 99 years in prison. In an exclusive interview with "48 Hours," Crawford maintains he's innocent and that his wife shot herself, despite what a jury decided.

  • Woman framed in ‘rape fantasy’ plot speaks out after conviction of ex-U.S. Marshal

    The guilty verdict represents a fresh round of vindication for Michelle Hadley, who spent 88 days in jail as a result of Ian Diaz’s scheme.

  • Man who went missing in 2021 now found safe hundreds of miles away in Texas, cops say

    “Harley is back with his family and my heart is full again,” his mom said.

  • Scottie Dean Morris: Eaton 14-year-old found safe, police say

    Scottie Dean Morris of Eaton was last seen on March 16. Late Friday night, police reported Morris had been found safe.

  • Missing Indiana teen believed to be in 'extreme danger' found safe

    Scottie Morris, a 14-year-old boy from Indiana who has been missing since March 16, was found alive Friday night, according to police

  • Sheriff: Man calls for taxi, rapes metro Atlanta driver at gunpoint, captured hours later

    Officers are investigating an incident in Lovejoy after they say a man called for a taxi, then raped the taxi driver at gunpoint.

  • Army pulls ‘Be All You Can Be’ ads after on-screen narrator arrested

    Actor Jonathan Majors' arrest for alleged assault, strangulation and harassment derailed the Army's rebrand project.

  • Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Killing Lawyer Who Vanished on Bathroom Break

    Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w

  • Man who pulled up to ATM carjacked by robbers with guns, Atlanta police say

    The Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects seen robbing and carjacking someone at a Wells Fargo ATM last month.