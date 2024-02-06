Student charged after shooting at Lucy C. Laney High School

A student has been arrested following a shooting Monday morning at Lucy C. Laney High School.

The juvenile, whose identity is protected, is charged with possession of a firearm during a crime, weapons in a school building, grounds or functions, criminal damage to property in the first degree, interference with government property and theft by receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 10 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Laney High School for shots fired, according to previous reporting.

Deputies were told at least one gunshot was fired in a restroom inside the school and a toilet was struck by the gunfire, according to previous reporting. One student was found with a gun and another was found with a knife, but there were no injuries.

