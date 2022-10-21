Student charged after stolen gun found at Rome High School

Police arrested a student at Rome High School after they were found with a loaded and stolen gun.

On Wednesday, someone alerted school resource officers that a classmate had a gun. The officers took that student to the front office to search their items.

Police said they found the loaded pistol in the student’s backpack.

Rome police said the gun’s description matched one that had been stolen from a car off 2nd Avenue.

Officials charged the student with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on the school campus

Police have not released the name or age of the student. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the school district for a statement.

This is the third gun that has been confiscated on Rome High School’s campus this year.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported in August that two guns were found within the first week of school.

School administrators say the first student brought a gun to school on Aug. 3, but they were immediately notified and the student was questioned. The district reported the next day on Aug. 4 that a second student had brought a gun to Rome High School.

In both cases, the guns were not used to threaten anyone.

The Rome City School Board later approved a student search policy and mandatory bag check at school entrance.

