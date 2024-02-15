Student charged after suspected plan to shoot up high school in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County District Attorney‘s Office announced charges against student Sebastian Villasenor, 18, who is suspected of planning an active shooter attack at a high school.

On Wednesday, Sebastian Villasenor, of Eastvale, was charged with multiple felony counts related to a planned attack on Ontario Christian High School, the DA stated. The charges include one count of attempted criminal threats and five counts of attempted murder.

Villasenor was arrested on Feb. 10 in the 7900 block of Tallow Tree Circle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“Thanks to the swift and thorough response of the Ontario Police Department, and the bravery of the student who voiced concerns, tragedy was avoided and potentially lives were saved,” DA officials stated.

'Obsessed' with school shootings

Villasenor, who has no prior criminal record, was identified as a suspect after a classmate reported he “had been showing signs of being fixated on school shootings and had access to weapons,” Ontario Police Chief Michael Lorenz said at a news conference.

Principal Ben Dykhouse said he was grateful that the student “was brave enough to say something when they saw something that was off,” the Associated Press reported.

Lorenz went on to say that Villasenor was “obsessed” with school shootings, and researched tactical supplies and how long it would take police to arrive at the school.

Villasenor was in the process of choosing a date for his attack, investigators said. He may have been planning the shooting around April 20, the anniversary of the 1999 attack at Columbine High School in Colorado that left 15 people dead, including the two shooters.

If you see something, say something

While searching Villasenor’s home, detectives said they found seven rifles, two revolvers, another handgun and a shotgun along with more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Although he didn’t have a “hit list,” police believe that Villasenor was focusing on five Ontario students as intended victims and “contemplated” a sixth victim, based on interviews regarding his social interactions with the students, the chief said.

It's believed that Villasenor wasn’t “bullied or harassed” but had difficulties “forming relationships with other students and in his social interactions.”

“Our office wants to remind everyone in our communities across San Bernardino County that active shooter threats are always considered serious, and if you see something, say something,” DA officials stated.

Villasenor is in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is ineligible for bail, sheriff’s records show. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

