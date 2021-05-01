Student charged in swastika case

Apr. 30—STORRS — The 21-year-old University of Connecticut student accused of spray- painting a swastika on the Chemistry Building claimed he did not hate Jews.

But, rather, he is angry about Orthodox Jewish practices, according to the arrest affidavit released by UConn police Thursday.

UConn police Thursday charged Kristopher Pieper of 107 South Road, Enfield, with third- degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and third- degree criminal mischief.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said he was issued a $5,000 bond and was being held at the UConn police station.

She said he was scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court today, unless he makes bond before that.

In a statement released Thursday, UConn President Thomas Katsouleas referred to two incidents in which anti- Semitic graffiti was spray- painted on the outside of two academic buildings last month, coinciding with Passover, a Jewish holiday.

" These vile acts were deeply disturbing to our community," he wrote.

In a press release issued Thursday, UConn police said they are continuing an active investigation into the situation Pieper is accused of as well as similar incidents at the Storrs campus this year. Reitz said Pieper is a junior at UConn who is majoring in anthropology and geographic information science. " Federal student privacy laws prevent UConn from disclosing whether it has initiated a conduct review involving specific students," she wrote in an email.

Reitz wrote the university uses a review process to determine if a student has violated the Student Code of Conduct and whether disciplinary sanctions are appropriate.

" UConn can also take interim steps during the process to restrict a student's participation in campus life and activities, including prohibiting a person from UConn property," she wrote. " Since

