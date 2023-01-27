Student charged in threat to James M. Bennett High School

A James M. Bennett High School student has been charged in connection with a school threat, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. This is the fourth such threatening note investigated by the agency and found at a Wicomico County public school since Jan. 20, the agency said.

On Jan. 25, prior to school dismissal, deputies were alerted to a note found inside Bennett High with a threatening message, the agency said in a news release.

School resource deputies, along with Wicomico County public schools personnel, then worked to ensure the school was safe.

More:Do teachers need immunity? Maryland bill would give protection from lawsuits, sponsor says

As a result of an "extensive investigation," a 16-year-old female student has been charged with threats of mass violence, school - disturb operations, disorderly conduct and school molest, among other charges, the release states. Due to the student's age, police did not release their identity.

A juvenile referral was completed and the juvenile was released to the custody of their guardian pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old male Parkside High School student was charged in connection with threats to that school stemming from a note found Jan. 20. Both Parkside and Wicomico high schools had been placed on heightened security with "safe in place" measures that day.

Anyone with information about any of these cases should contact School Resource Sgt. Jeff Melvin at 410-548-4892 ext 261, or contact any School Resource Deputy.

More:Student charged in connection with threat to Parkside High School

More:Reported threat leads to lockdowns at two Wicomico high schools

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: JMB school threat lands student charges; 4 Wicomico threats probed