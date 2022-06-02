Student charged with threatening mass violence at a school out on bond hours later, records show

Police have charged an 18-year-old Charlotte charter school student for one count of threatening mass violence at an educational property, records show.

According to arrest records, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Bradford Preparatory School student Jacob Lawlor on Wednesday. He was booked at 5 a.m. and released a little less than six hours later under a $2,500 bond, the record shows.

In a statement to Channel 9, a spokesperson for Bradford Prep said the following:

“We are aware of the arrest and have worked with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which has been very helpful. At this time, any further questions should be directed to CMPD.”

According to court records, Lawlor is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry confirmed to Channel 9 the department will have a presence at the Cannon Ballers stadium, which is where the school’s graduation is being held Thursday night.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather released the following statement to Channel 9 in reference to Lawlor’s bond:

“There are a number of limited circumstances in our statutes that do not permit magistrates to set release conditions for criminal charges, ensuring that bond should not be set without giving my office an opportunity to be heard. On the dozens of occasions this year where these laws have not been complied with, we have repeatedly brought this to the attention of supervising judicial officials and asked, with mixed success, for matters to be revisited in open court. Court officials have proposed some best practices to try to eliminate these occurrences, and we hope they are successful. In the meantime, we continue to urge all judicial officials to follow the law.”

