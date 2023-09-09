Student charged with threatening school in Trousdale County

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student is facing multiple charges in connection with a threat against Trousdale County High School, according to authorities.

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department said deputies and school administrators investigated a safety tip at the high school on Friday, Sept. 8, with the Office of Homeland Security and Mental Health Services also responding.

As a result of the investigation, officials said one student was charged with threat of mass violence at a school and unlawful possession of a weapon, citing “alleged possession of firearms at a place other than school.”

According to law enforcement, the expelled student has a hearing scheduled in Juvenile Court.

No additional details have been released about this case.

