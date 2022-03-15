Student charged in Urbana High mustard gas threat

Mar. 15—A 14-year-old student has been charged with disrupting school activities and making a threat of mass violence after police say he brought bleach to school with the intent of making mustard gas March 3.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced the charges against the boy in a news release Tuesday. After consulting with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, police said the suspect is being treated as a juvenile and therefore his name and other identifying information will not be publicized.

Students and staff evacuated the high school March 3 after a staff member told an FCSO school resource officer about a social media threat and that a student potentially brought hazardous material into the building, according to police.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services HAZMAT units determined the material was bleach, FCSO said in an earlier news release. Once the building was deemed safe, students and staff were allowed back in the school.

Through investigation, deputies reportedly found the student shared a TikTok video through Snapchat on how to make mustard gas and indicated he would do so at school, police alleged in the release.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller