Student charged in wake of Barrington High School shooting threat

A Barrington High School student faces three charges after somebody threatened to "shoot up the school" in December, the Barrington police announced Friday.

The incident prompted the high school to move classes online for the last three days of school before the Christmas holiday.

On Dec. 13, the following message was found in a girls’ bathroom stall: "I am shooting up the school on 12/21/21 with my dads [sic] pistol."

The unidentified student was charged Wednesday in Rhode Island Family Court with two counts of vandalism and one count of disturbance of public assemblies, the police said.

“The Barrington Police Department takes threats of violence very seriously,” Barrington Police Chief Michael E. Correia said in a statement announcing the charges. “There have been far too many violent attacks in schools across the country for us not to do so."

A Barrington police cruiser parked in front of Barrington High School in December.

"In this case, we will work with the Family Court, which is equipped to address juvenile incidents, to ensure that the community is protected and the young adult receives any services they may need,” Correia said.

Barrington Schools Supt. Michael Messore, when contacted by a reporter Friday morning, could not provide information on the student's school status.

The Barrington police were assisted in their two-month investigation by the Rhode Island State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Correia urged the public to contact the police immediately if they notice a threat.

“If you or your child is aware of any threat directed at our schools on social media or anywhere else please notify a school official or the police immediately,” Correia said.

He said the Police Department can be reached at (401) 437-3935 or through their unrecorded anonymous Tip Line at 401-437-3933. Information can also be communicated to the school district by calling (401)-245-5000 ext. 1.

