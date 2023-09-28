Student from Charlotte attending NCCU accused of rape at dorm

A student from Charlotte who attends North Carolina Central University was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting another student in a dorm bathroom, according to our partners at WRAL.

Christian Hopper, 18, faces rape and kidnapping charges.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning and he knew the victim.

Hopper made his first court appearance Thursday.

