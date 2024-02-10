Student choice gives rise to new elective courses in Marion County Schools

Feb. 10—FAIRMONT — Sixteen-year-old Alyvia Brooks, a sophomore at North Marion High, likes linguistics.

"I find how languages developed very interesting," she said. "The linguistic process, it's so cool. English, it's a lingua franca now and that's partly because of the internet and stuff. But it came from, a lot of words came from other languages like French or German or other languages, and that's why we have some weird spelling."

Weird spelling will be familiar to survivors from the spelling bee. Next year, students will have their chance for revenge by dissecting how languages like English and others form and operate, thanks to the linguistics course Marion County Schools will offer high school students. The course is one of three new courses being offered by the district at each of its high schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

While North Marion will get linguistics, Fairmont Senior will receive a dual credit psychology course and East Fairmont High will receive a wildlife management course.

"We are fortunate to have principals, teachers, and guidance counselors who prioritize the importance of expanding our county's ability to provide opportunities that will promote the overall growth of our students, tirelessly work to create opportunities for our students to excel in various pathways post graduation, and place high value on student voice," Kristin DeVaul, supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction, said.

Each course will be taught by a teacher already certified in the subject. Rachel Devor will teach the linguistics course at North Marion, Carmen Starkey will teach the psychology course at Fairmont Senior, and Jason Graham will teach the wildlife course at East Fairmont.

Devor will actually be the first teacher in the state to teach linguistics at the high school level. She said the field of study connects everything, from the scientific method to language courses. Theater kids looking to learn accents would do well to take a linguistics course, as would someone seeking to work in a U.S. Embassy overseas. Linguistics can also take researchers down interesting rabbit holes.

"A big question for the past 50 years or so has been, can animals talk?" Devor said. "Anybody who's ever had a pet is convinced, they know that animals understand. They understand a certain amount of language. Can they speak? Can they learn a language? That's still a debate."

Devor hopes students develop empathy from the course as well, especially for people who are learning or struggling, and to be less judgmental.

Brooks is eager to take the class next year. Devor has to put together the course from scratch, which will be challenging because there's no extra money for textbooks. Devor will have to come up with and create the content on her own, such as handouts, worksheets and texts to read and analyze.

Over at Fairmont Senior, Marshall University is helping Starkey develop the new dual credit psych course, in this, her second year at Fairmont Senior. She was previously at Clay-Battelle High in Monongalia County where she taught general psychology. At the time, Marshall offered a grant to help teachers get certified to teach a dual credit course, which Starkey took advantage of. The grant was part of a pilot program to get more teachers certified to teach dual credit in West Virginia. Starkey essentially earned a masters in order to get the certification.

After completing her first year at Fairmont Senior, Starkey approached her department chair and Principal Jim Green about offering the dual credit. Both were interested, but couldn't get the course approved in time last year for this school year. This year, however, the approval went through.

Starkey said her students are excited for the course.

"I've taught regular high school psychology for 13 years and I find students really like the content," she said. "Psychology is interesting. It's the study of behavior. Why we are who we are. Being able to do it at that more advanced level will enable them to get deeper into the material."

Although Marshall helped design the syllabus, Starkey said it's up to her to provide the content.

College prep will also be one of the benefits of the course. Starkey said advanced courses like Advanced Placement or dual credit help kids learn skills such as time management, test taking and the best ways to take advantage of a textbook. Those skills will help students who go on to college.

Amy Truong, Riley Moore and Jenny Yang are among Starkey's current students. Although Truong and Moore are seniors and won't get to see the dual credit course next year, they thoroughly enjoyed learning psych with Starkey. Moore said having the elective was nice because it was a break from core classes that students otherwise have all day. Truong said she was able to take concepts she learned in her regular psych class and apply them to real life. She's disappointed that she won't be able to get college credit for it this year, however she doesn't plan on taking a psych related path in college so it wouldn't have benefitted her either way.

Yang, who will be able to benefit from the class next year, sees psych as a potential future path.

"I love trying to figure out the way people work, why they do the things they do or at least try to find an explanation," Yang said. "It's really interesting, it's a very dynamic field."

Students interested in the outdoors will find a home in Jason Graham's Wildlife Conservation course. Graham already promotes a hunting and fishing club, and grows trout in a tank in his classroom as part of a student project. The wildlife course was a natural extension of those activities.

"One thing I talk about all the time is increasing intellectual curiosity," Graham said. "I want them to take the stuff they already enjoy doing and just expand what they learn about it. Not only going out in the woods and seeing the animals or hunting and fishing, but how could I improve their habitat?"

Graham wants to take a deeper dive into what goes on with managing natural resources, and hopes students with an interest in the outdoors sign up for the course. He sees it as a good way to expose anyone who is interested in a career in the outdoors to the field. This will be a trial period for Graham, who wants to see the course grow into something bigger over the years.

Principals Brad Harker and James Green were onboard with adding the courses to their respective schools because it expands what opportunities are available to students for their high school experience. Green said dual credit courses offer the chance to potentially lower the overall cost of college, as well as provide a taste of what college courses look like.

Harker himself is excited for the linguistics course. He said Devor is very passionate about the subject and it shows. Although he acknowledged the lack of funding for linguistics textbooks, he said the school's administration would work as much as it could to support Devor. He said Devor has already started looking into online options for teaching materials.

Right now, the most important thing is to get students excited about the new elective and spread the word on what linguistics is to students. Harker said the course would be very beneficial to students, showing how language works in harmony and would also help students who are taking a foreign language such as Spanish.

"Throwing or offering another class like linguistics as another elective gives our students more choices," Harker said. "That's really what we're trying to do here in North Marion High School, is to give them more choices, more options, so that they can make some choices in their educational pathway."

