Student in Consolidated gun incident to face juvenile charges

Dec. 7—An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School will face juvenile charges of pointing a firearm and theft in the wake of a gun incident Tuesday near the school.

Police said he pointed the firearm, a rifle, at police officers. No one was injured.

The incident began about 12:45 p.m. when the boy was excused to go to the restroom and did not return to class. He instead left the building, Sheriff John Plasse said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday afternoon.

School protection officers and school personnel began looking for the boy, and they were unable to find him inside the building.

The search then moved outside, and additional sheriff's deputies and police officers joined.

The sheriff said multiple gunshots were then heard by officers, which they believed to come from a wooded area and field west of the school.

Officers located the student in that area and saw him with a rifle. They attempted to speak to the boy in an attempt to get him to put down the weapon, the sheriff said.

Eventually, officers were able to get close enough to detain the student. At no time did officers see the student fire the weapon nor is there evidence to indicate the student fired the weapon at or toward the school, Plasse wrote.

The student did; however, point the firearm at the officers. The student was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center.

Early investigation indicates the student left school, walked to a nearby residence, entered and found the firearm there, Plasse wrote.

The sheriff's office will be the lead agency in the criminal investigation, while the Vigo County School Corp. will handle any issues regarding school and district policies.

Agencies responding Tuesday included the sheriff's office, West Terre Haute police, Terre Haute police and Indiana State Police. The county's Emergency Management Agency also assisted.

"While this is a very unfortunate incident and we understand the fear and stress this caused students and their families, along with school personnel, we commend the quick and tactical response of all officers involved," the sheriff wrote.

"We are confident the community realizes we have an area full of law enforcement officers, who will always respond without hesitation, as well as utilize their training and experience to act swiftly."