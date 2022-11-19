Student could face charges after bringing handgun to Anchorage elementary school

Nov. 19—Anchorage police said they responded to Mountain View Elementary in Anchorage on Thursday morning after a student brought a handgun to school in a backpack during morning gym class.

The weapon was not discharged and no one was injured, authorities say.

A gym teacher saw the student showing the gun to other students and intervened, securing the weapon, according to a note sent by Mountain View Elementary principal Clare Hill to families on Thursday. The school resource officer was notified and took over the investigation, Hill wrote.

Anchorage police responded to the school on Thursday around 9:20 a.m., police spokeswoman Sunny Guerin said in an email Friday.

Few additional details were immediately available including whether the weapon was loaded.

Charges for the student who brought the gun were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice, Guerin said.