Student in custody after gun is recovered at West High School on Monday, police say

A student at Wichita High School West was taken into police custody on Monday after being in possession of a gun, Wichita school district spokesperson Susan Arensman said in an email.

Arensman says they received a tip that led to the discovery. “We had students and staff who brought the some concerns to our attention,” according to Arensman.

It’s unclear what time staff found the gun, but that the “incident was handled towards the beginning of the day,” Arensman said.

In a message to parents, Arensman said no threats were made.

“I appreciate the trust our students and staff have to report concerns to administration and security to keep everyone safe. We take these matters seriously and will not tolerate anything that could potentially harm students or put them in fear,” Arensman said.

The grade level of the student and the type of gun recovered was not reported.