Winter Park High student, 15, accused of bringing gun, bullets to school in backpack

Police arrested a freshman at Winter Park High School after they said he brought a handgun, magazine and bullets to school in his backpack on Wednesday.

Officers said they found out about the gun when another student alerted them through the Fortify Florida app, which is used to report suspicious activity.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday after the reports of a student with a possible weapon on campus came in.

Watch: Driver in stolen RV found dead after standoff with deputies on US-27 in Lake County

Officials said law enforcement immediately investigated and identified a ninth-grade student on the campus and took him into custody.

Out of an abundance of caution, Winter Park High School was placed under lockdown due to receiving information concerning a student who was in possession of a handgun on campus. The lockdown has since been lifted and normal school operations have resumed. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 14, 2022

Disciplinary action will be taken against the student in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct, a school spokesperson said.

Watch: Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape woman walking in Lake Nona

Officials said all students and staff members at Winter Park High School are safe.

A Connect Orange message was sent out to all Winter Park High School families.

Watch: Altamonte Springs school resource officer subject of child porn investigation, police say

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.