Student in custody after school threat at Onekama

Feb. 22—ONEKAMA — An 18-year-old student is now in jail after making threats that resulted in a lockdown, according to Manistee County Sheriff's office officials.

Manistee County Central Dispatch said Thursday they got a call from Michigan State Police's Michigan Intelligence Operations Center about a potential threat from a current student against Onekama Consolidated Schools.

Onekama officials were told about the potential threat and went into lockdown.

When sheriff's office deputies arrived at the school, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said the suspect, an 18-year-old female student from Onekama, had left.

Deputies went to the student's home, placed her under arrest on suspicion of threatening to commit violence with a firearm and took her to the Manistee County Jail, Gutowski said.

The sheriff said there is no current threat to the community as of Thursday afternoon.

"We would like to remind parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of making a threat of violence," Gutowski said in a statement, adding that they "take every threat of violence to our children seriously and continue to hold those who are responsible for incidents like this accountable."

The incident remains under investigation.