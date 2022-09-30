Student charged after assaulting teacher at a Pittsburgh school, police say

A 15-year-old student at Oliver Citywide Academy is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a teacher in the building Thursday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed Thursday that a student was in custody and a teacher was taken to a hospital after the alleged assault at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.

Pittsburgh Police said Friday that the 15-year-old male student is facing multiple felony charges and is being held in a juvenile facility in the area.

On Thursday, a Channel 11 crew on the scene saw paramedics loading a female into an ambulance and officers going in and out of the school.

On its website, the school is described as a “highly structured school with a school-wide behavioral management system to support the positive behavioral support plans for each student.” It says the staff is trained in therapeutic crisis interventions.

The school confirmed students are learning remotely Friday, but said it’s due to a staffing shortage.

In January, Marquis Campbell, a 15 year old student, was shot and killed in a van outside the school.

No one has been arrested in that case.

