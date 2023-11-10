Student in custody after weapon found in Crockett County school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student is in custody after a weapon was found at a school in Crockett County.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, an unloaded weapon was found at Maury City Elementary School Friday.

The sheriff’s department says that the student was removed from the school and is now in custody. The sheriff’s department says it will not release the student’s name.

Investigators reportedly determined that no students were threatened or targeted. The sheriff’s department is referring to this as an “isolated incident.”

The sheriff’s department says the school remained in session.

