Student cut in Bluefield High 'schoolyard fight'

Apr. 5—By SAMANTHA PERRY

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — A fight at Bluefield High School Tuesday morning will be handled by the juvenile court system after one student received a cut requiring stitches.

The incident involved three students, Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said.

"Two juveniles jumped on another one," Dillow said. "The one that got jumped pulled out a knife and cut one of the others that jumped on him."

Dillow said the juvenile who was cut is going to require some stitches.

The incident is going to be turned over to the Mercer County juvenile court system, Dillow said.

Dillow characterized the incident as what appears to be a "school yard fight."

The Mercer County Board of Education also released a statement Tuesday morning regarding the incident.

"An altercation occurred at Bluefield High School this morning," the statement said. "Appropriate law enforcement was contacted and immediately arrived at the school to assist and conduct an investigation. As a result of federal and state law, the school system is prohibited from discussing student disciplinary matters further. However, administration is deeply concerned with these patterns of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviors occurring this school year. Administration will continue to work towards finding ways to ensure that teaching and learning are not distracted, and both occur in a safe learning environment for all."

