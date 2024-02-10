Student death at Reedley College prompts investigation: FSO

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley College student is dead and authorities are investigating the questionable circumstances, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say a medical aid call was placed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, summoning emergency crews to the dorms on the campus.

Officers with the State Center Community College District responded, and later, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrived to take over the investigation.

All that has been released by the sheriff’s office about the decedent is that the person is a male between 18-20 years of age.

The sheriff’s office says no one has been arrested, and there are no safety concerns related to this incident on the campus.

Investigators say they are awaiting the results of the man’s autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Reedley College has issued this statement related to the student’s death:

“Early Saturday morning, Reedley College was notified of a medical emergency involving one of our Residence Hall students. The student has passed away. We are heartbroken to learn of this tragedy, and send our condolences to the family. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. We have no further comment at this time.”

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and ask anyone with information in this case to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 559-600-3111.

