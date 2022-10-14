Student’s death ruled accidental

Authorities who combed acres of land — and what seemed like every inch of campus — spent untold hours searching for Wade Steffey, when all along his body was only yards from where the Purdue University freshman was last seen.

The Tippecanoe County coroner's office confirmed Tuesday morning that a body found in a utility room of the campus dorm where Steffey was last seen was in fact the missing 19-year-old.

"The search for Wade Steffey is over," Purdue University spokeswoman Jeanne Norberg said. "The search for answers is not."

Steffey's death has been ruled an accidental electrocution.

Officials described what they believe were Steffey's final moments, and how the Bloomington High School South graduate managed to get into the Owen Hall utility room, which houses several high-voltage generators.

Steffey gained entry to the room through an unlocked, unmarked gray door and tripped over equipment that fills the garage-sized room.

"The way the coroner explained it to us, (Wade) would've been in the only dangerous spot in the whole room," said Wade's father, Dale Steffey, at a Tuesday morning news conference in West Lafayette. "There's a spot where a wire touches the generator, and there's a ceramic element. He managed to get his finger there, and he created an arc between the wire and the transformer."

Widespread search for Wade Steffey

Steffey's last two known calls were from his cell phone to residents of Owen Hall.

He had left his jacket there before going to a fraternity party on campus, and officials believe he was trying to get into the building to retrieve it when he died.

Witnesses last reported seeing Steffey near Owen Hall around 12:30 a.m. the morning of Jan. 13. In the following weeks, authorities explored almost every avenue of investigation. Police received hundreds of tips, which led as far away as Missouri, in their efforts to find Steffey.

But Norberg said Steffey's body had been just 50 yards from where he was last seen, and confirmed that the door he is believed to have entered was unlocked, though a lock was in place on the door.

"That door should be locked at all times," she said. "I can't answer why it wasn't."

Authorities have secured the lock and will be trying to determine how it was unlocked and for how long it was unlocked.

"Obviously the lock was not functioning," Norberg said. "We';re trying to determine if something was wrong with the lock, or if someone had left it unlocked." She said the room had been searched by investigators during their initial walk-through of the dorm, but noted that Steffey's body was not visible from either of the two doors leading into the room. Because of the presence of high voltage equipment, a complete walk-through would have required shutting down all power to the building.

Norberg said the university would be examining work logs to find out how often the room had been accessed by utility workers and when was the last time anyone had entered the room to perform maintenance checks.

Why did it take so long to find the body?

The maintenance worker who discovered Steffey's body Monday did so only because she noticed an odor emanating from behind one of the generators.

"There was a visible search inside that room. I know it was searched," Norberg said. "(The odor) is what drew her attention. She opened the door and there was a smell. That's what drove her to look."

Several have asked why the smell of a decomposing body wouldn't have been noticed by those inside the residence hall, but Norberg said there appears to be a reasonable explanation.

The doors that separate the utility room from both outside and the interior of the dorm were very heavy.

"Those doors are thick and sealed," Norberg said, adding that the generators inside were also producing odors of their own. She indicated that the temperature of the room was colder than some might think.

"It was warmer than outside, but still cold," Norberg said. "The body was more preserved than expected. When a worker went to check the area long ago, they probably wouldn't have smelled any odor."

That could explain why cadaver dogs, specially trained to locate a human body, failed to pick up on any scent when they were led through the area during multiple searches of the dorm.

'We'll get answers'

But more disconcerting to the Steffey family was that neither of the doors was marked to indicate high-voltage equipment lay within.

"I have a lot of concerns," Dale Steffey said. "There's an investigation, and we'll get answers. What I'm not concerned about is that we won't get the answers. I have no qualms about that. The police and the university have been very open and very supportive. They've broken their necks to try and find Wade."

Norberg said the university isn't required to post such warnings.

"Sometimes they don't want to have a sign, because it encourages people to try to enter," she said. "Obviously you could argue either way, but some feel it's not a best practice."

Purdue University has 158 buildings on campus, all of which have some type of utility room. Norberg said Owen Hall is one of only three that have exterior door access to the rooms. The room Steffey entered was a maze of electrical equipment and wiring, with little to no light even during the day.

"It's very dark in there, even in broad daylight," Dale Steffey said. "He managed to get to the only dangerous spot on those generators, where (the wiring) contacts. In a pitch-black environment, while he was groping, trying to feel his way around, he found the spot with one finger. There was no suffering, no bad intent. There was nobody else involved."

Norberg said authorities are discussing how best to proceed with the investigation into the death. She said a third party would most likely be involved to ensure the independence of the investigation isn't compromised.

"We've been up front every step of the way with this information," Norberg said. "We want the answers as much as everybody else does. We care very much about this family and about this student. We want the answers, too."

Two months of waiting

Steffey's mother, Dawn Adams, sent thanks for the support from everyone in the community and to those who dedicated so many hours searching for her son.

"We have the big answer to where our son is," Adams said. "Initially, there's relief. At this point in time, we had strongly suspected he was gone. Now, our searching has peace. Everyone else who's thinking and praying for us can have a measure of peace as well. There's relief for everyone involved. Now, there's grief."

Dale Steffey said the two months of waiting can finally be put to rest.

"It's been what, 63, 64 days?" he said. "It's heartbreaking, but it's also reassuring that all these other thoughts aren't realistic. Those demons can go back where they came from. We can leave it where it is."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Purdue student Wade Steffey's electrocution death ruled accidental