Student detained after handgun found on Tallahassee high school campus

Tallahassee police detained a 16-year-old student on Friday after an investigation revealed he brought a handgun to Lincoln High School.

At 4:14 p.m. Friday, which was after school hours, police responded to the school's track fields after a tip that the student was in possession of a firearm on campus, according to a release from the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police discovered that the student "returned to the school with a handgun after being involved in a physical altercation with another student regarding an ongoing feud between the individuals," TPD said.

He was detained and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD detains student after gun found at Lincoln High School