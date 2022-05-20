Student disciplined, tied to photo of gun in high school bathroom, CMS says

A Julius L. Chambers High School student has been disciplined in connection to a picture of a gun at the high school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS said the school discovered a photo of the student with a gun in one of the school’s bathrooms but officials aren’t sure when the photo was taken. The picture had reportedly been circulating on social media.

A CMS spokesperson said the student involved has been found and will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

CMS also confirmed that law enforcement is involved in the investigation.

“Weapons of any kind pose a risk to students which is why they are prohibited and safety measures such as body scanners are tools CMS uses as well as the Say Something App to help students report anything suspicious -- or photos just like this one that was seen and reported by a student in this case,” CMS said. “We commend every student who steps up and reports anything dangerous or suspicious to the proper authorities.”

CMS said there is no evidence that any gun has made it past a weapon detector -- and said because the date of the photo is unknown, they don’t know if it made it inside the high school before or after the detectors were installed.

