A student was excited to move to Florida for college. Then she realized she'd applied to Miami University — in Ohio.

An international student from Vietnam thought she'd applied to study in Miami, Florida.

But when she got her acceptance letter, she realized she'd applied to Miami University in Ohio.

Some people criticized her for not doing enough research, but she said it'd worked out for the best.

When Valerie Do, 19, applied to study at Miami University in 2019, she was excited by the prospect of spending her days lounging on beaches in the sun in Florida surrounded by palm trees like she'd seen in the movies.

As an international student living in Vietnam, she couldn't visit the university before applying. So when the university sent her an acceptance letter welcoming her to Ohio, Do felt confused.

At first, she wondered whether Ohio might be a district or a county in Florida. But after a quick Google search, her beach fantasy was shattered when she realized she wouldn't be going to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, as she'd initially thought. She'd be going to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The University of Miami, Ohio, was founded in 1809 and named after the Great Miami River in Southwestern Ohio. The name of the city of Miami, Florida, is derived from the Native Tequesta name "Mayaimi," believed to mean "big water" or "sweet water," according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

"I realized there are no beaches; it's just a cornfield in the middle of nowhere in the Midwest of America," Do told Insider.

After spending some time researching, Do said that she realized Miami University had a good business school. She decided to accept the offer, and she moved from Vietnam to Ohio.

In her job as a campus tour guide at her university, Do often told students the story behind how she'd ended up there. People found the story funny, so when she heard the trending TikTok sound, "I'm Already There," by Lone star — a song about being somewhere in spirit even though you can't be physically present — she decided to use it to make fun of herself for the mistake.

In the video posted on October 4, Do is sitting in front of her laptop as she mimes along to the song and gestures dramatically. In the text overlaying the video, she wrote: "When someone says 'go to hell,' but I am studying abroad at Miami University of Ohio. I thought it was Miami, Florida, and did not realize. There are no beaches here, it's just corn fields and in the middle of nowhere."

The video went viral and has over 1.5 million views as people commented that they found the video funny, or wrote "love and honor," which is Miami University's tagline, as an ode to the school.

One viewer asked her if she'd Googled the school, and Do responded in a follow-up video. She said she hadn't researched the university until she had been accepted, but that she'd decided to accept the offer because of the financial aid she was offered, the scholarship they gave her, the safety of the area, and the business program.

"Especially for international students, the most important part is obviously the money. They gave me a lot of money, and my parents can afford the tuition. So I ended up in Ohio," she told viewers.

Do said she didn't expect her video to blow up as much as it did and that the reaction from viewers has been interesting. "A lot of people make fun of me and tell me, 'Oh, it's your fault, it's on you," she said.

But she told Insider that the criticism doesn't bother her because she is happy she ended up in Ohio instead of Florida. She said she and her friends had visited Miami, Florida, during spring break of her freshman year, and that despite the nice beaches and the great city life, she didn't feel as safe as she does in Ohio.

"We literally had to switch our Airbnb to another one because we thought that there was some person trying to break in in the middle of the night," she said.

Do said that the video was just a "silly, funny TikTok" that she'd made to make people laugh. "I really love my school, and I have a good time here," she said. "It was a great mistake to make."

Read the original article on Insider