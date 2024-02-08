Student faces conspiracy to murder charge in Mariemont school threat

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday to discuss the alleged plot to harm students and staff at Mariemont High School and Junior High School.

A 14-year-old student was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, officials said.

Mariemont schools Superintendent Steven Estepp said in a message to families that the student admitted “having a plan to harm students and staff” at the high school and junior high school.

Mariemont police told Enquirer media partner Fox19 that another student who overheard the alleged attack plan told his father who then contacted police.

Estepp said an investigation was immediately launched by police and school administrators. That investigation uncovered a “credible plot,” he said.

There was no immediate danger to students, he said. Estepp noted that his three children attend the high school.

He said there will be an increased police presence at all four of the district’s buildings for the next several days.

Estepp said the district “has every intention of seeking the most stringent protections and consequences for this student’s actions.”

The FBI also is involved in the investigation.

The Enquirer will update this story.

