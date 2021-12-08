Student faces year-long suspension after bringing unloaded gun to Cary High School

An unloaded gun was recovered from a student at Cary High School on Wednesday during a search, Wake County Public Schools said.

The gun was found during an “unrelated search” by school staff, Cary High principal Nolan Bryant said in a message to parents. Bryant did not identify the nature of the search.

“While no one was threatened in any way, bringing a weapon to school is dangerous and unacceptable,” said Bryant. “While we are not allowed to discuss disciplinary action for an individual student, we can note that state law requires a 365-day suspension for any student in possession of a firearm.”

Bryant did not release the name or grade of the student involved, or information on the firearm that was found.

The News & Observer has contacted the Cary Police Department for more information.