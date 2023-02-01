Student facing charges after TikTok video allegedly shows students with gun in boys restroom

Newton County officials are investigating after a video began circulating of students holding a gun while in school.

On Jan. 20, Alcovy High School administrators contacted police about a TikTok video circulating the school.

The video shows two students holding a gun in the boys restroom, deputies say.

Newton County deputies, along with the school administration, immediately found the students in the video.

During the investigation, authorities learned the student who had the gun in the video was reportedly questioned by administrators about the gun.

He was also asked if he knew where the gun was since he said he did not have it in his possession during the time of questioning, the report states.

The student is charged with having weapons on school property, reckless conduct, obstruction of officers and theft by receiving stolen property.

The department did not release the age or names of the students involved.

Channel 2 Action News have reached out to school officials but have not heard back.

