Student fights employees, officer over loaded gun brought to high school, MN cops say

A high school student was arrested after fighting school staff and an officer when the teen was questioned about bringing a gun to campus, Minnesota police said.

The North High School student was removed from class on Nov. 9 for questioning after school officials received a tip saying the teenager may have a gun, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the North St. Paul Police Department. School staff and a school resource officer were involved in the questioning.

“When asked about the firearm, the student immediately began violently assaulting school employees and our school resource officer,” police said. “While attempting to control the student and defend themselves, officers learned that the student indeed had possession of a firearm and was refusing to relinquish control of the firearm.”

Police said the teen refused to comply with commands and continued attacking and injuring school staff and the officer. Meanwhile, the student still had a loaded gun.

More officers were called to the “active fight,” police said, and “they were able to gain control of the student and the student’s firearm through less lethal options.” Officials did not say how they got the student under control.

The loaded gun was then taken away from the student, according to the news release.

Police said the student was arrested and charged with dangerous weapons - possession on school property, possessing ammo/pistol/assault weapon while under 18 years old, threats of violence - reckless disregard risk, assault in the fourth degree of a school official, and obstructing legal process by interfering with a peace officer. The student was not identified because the teen is a minor.

North Saint Paul is in the Minneapolis metropolitan area.

