Student fights off attempted rapist in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A student fought off an attacker who tried to rape her on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday.

The assailant confronted the 19-year-old victim as she was heading home from class at 2 a.m. last Monday on Lafayette Ave. near Grand Ave. in Clinton Hill, according to cops.

The young woman fought back as the man tried to force her to the ground and rape her, police said.

Eventually, the attacker gave up and ran off. He is still being sought.

The victim did not need medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the suspect, who had on white headphones and wears glasses, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.