As a child, Luke Turner, sleeping below his Airfix models, was obsessed by war, as was I. My paternal grandfather fought as an under-age light infantryman at the Somme and Ypres. Despite the shrapnel scar on his back, he regarded it all as an adventure, one that, inexplicably, he “enjoyed”. My maternal grandfather, by contrast, hated every moment of his time as a tankman in the Western Desert and Italy – though he talked fondly of Rome – as conscription had removed him from his two young childre