Student finds ‘inappropriate’ staff photo — then it’s shared via AirDrop, district says

An “inappropriate photo” of a school employee was posted on social media and shared via AirDrop after a student discovered the picture on a school-issued device, according to a Texas district.

Lamar Junior High School administration learned the photo was circulating on Monday, April 10, according to KTRK and a statement from the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

The district found that a student entered a staff member’s office and accessed their device, which was signed into a personal iCloud account, a district spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News. The student then retrieved the photo that was later shared through AirDrop and social media.

AirDrop allows Apple users to share photos, videos, links and more to nearby Apple devices that are within range of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

It is believed the student entered the teacher’s office without permission while a substitute was in the classroom, KTRK reported.

“This incident is currently under investigation and upon completion, those involved will receive the appropriate discipline in accordance with our Code of Conduct,” a spokesperson said.

Lamar CISD is based in Rosenberg, about 35 miles southwest of downtown Houston.

‘I have a bomb.’ High schooler on flight for field trip AirDrops threat, officials say

Bible studies teacher asked student for a nude photo on WhatsApp, Florida cops say

Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say