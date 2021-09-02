Student found with 2 guns on campus of Enloe High School in Raleigh

A student was found with two guns at Raleigh’s Enloe High School on Thursday, a day after a fatal school shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

In a message Thursday to families, Enloe Principal Jacqueline Jordan said a school employee was alerted about a student having a weapon on campus. School staff escorted the student to the main office, where the teenager was found to be in possession of two firearms, according to Jordan.

Jordan said a law enforcement investigation determined that two students may have handled or seen the firearms.

“Bringing a weapon to school is a very serious offense,” Jordan said. “The Raleigh Police Department detained the two students and is investigating to determine any criminal charges. In addition, any student who brings a firearm on campus faces a 365 day suspension, per state law.”

The incident is the latest in a week of gun violence in North Carolina high schools.

On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, McClatchy reported.

On Wednesday, a student was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to McClatchy.