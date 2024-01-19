Student found with knife at Harlem High School

A Harlem High School student is facing disciplinary action after being found with a knife on campus.

On Thursday, administrators found a knife in the bookbag of a student who was under investigationfor an unrelated incident, according to a news release from the school. The knife was immediately secured by Columbia County School District Police.

There was no threat made and the student is being held accountable in accordance with the law and the Columbia County School District code of conduct, according to the release.

"Safety of students and staff is a top priority," the school wrote in the release. "Parents, please speak with your students about items that are and are not appropriate to bring to school. Suspicious activity should always be reported to an administrator, trusted adult or by contacting the anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600. Working together, we can continue to provide a safe, positive environment for students and staff."

