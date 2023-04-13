Student found with loaded gun at Sandy Creek High School, deputies say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A Sandy Creek High School student was found in possession of a gun on Tuesday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother of a student reported to the school that her son could be in possession of an illegal substance, which led school officials to search him and eventually find a loaded gun in his car.

School officials did not release the student’s identity or say whether he made any threats.

The school thanked the mother for reporting her son and encouraged parents to explain the punishment to their students for bringing a gun onto school property.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department to learn more about the incident and to confirm the student’s criminal charges.

