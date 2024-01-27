Student found with loaded gun at Stranahan High charged with grand theft of a firearm

A student who brought a loaded gun to Stranahan High School on Friday is now facing criminal charges, police say, including grand theft of a firearm.

Jamar Ross, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon. He is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and disrupting a school function as well as grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, jail records show.

The Fort Lauderdale high school was placed on lockdown just before 2 p.m. after someone reported to school security staff that the male student had a gun, city police spokesperson Casey Liening said in an email. The gun officers found him with was loaded.

The school was cleared about 2:30 p.m., and students were dismissed as normal at 2:40 p.m.

Related Articles

Ross is the second Broward student to be found with a loaded gun at school in a week. On Jan. 16, a student at Henry D. Perry Education Center in Miramar was arrested after someone anonymously reported to a school resource officer that he had a gun on campus. The officer found Kyzaiah Connor in a classroom with the loaded handgun in his waistband, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Connor faces one count of possession of a firearm on school property.

Ross is being held in Broward Main Jail pending bond. The investigation is ongoing, Liening said.