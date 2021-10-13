Student found with pellet gun at Mansfield ISD middle school, principal tells parents

A student was found with a pellet gun Wednesday at a Mansfield middle school, but no injuries were reported, according to a message the school sent to parents.

The incident occurred a week after four people were injured in a shooting when a student opened fire after a fight in a classroom at Timberview High School in the Mansfield school district.

In the most recent incident, school officials at Brooks Wester Middle School, 1520 N. Walnut Creek Drive in Mansfield, received information Wednesday that a student was at the school with a weapon, according to the message.

Mansfield school officials and police responded and found the student with a pellet gun.

Mansfield school police confiscated the pellet gun.

Brooks Wester Middle School Principal Kourtney Gates wrote in the message to parents that the student would be dealt with in accordance with student code of conduct. The message did not provide details on what discipline the student would face.

“We encourage you to talk with your child about our policy concerning these types of objects, and urge them to confidentially tell an adult if someone has an item that concerns them,” Gates wrote in the message.

Gates encouraged parents to contact her if they had any questions.

After the shooting last week, an 18-year-old Timberview High student was arrested and faces three counts of aggravated assault.