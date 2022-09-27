Student found with unloaded gun at Bullard High, Fresno police say. They face discipline

A student was found in possession of an unloaded gun at Bullard High in Fresno, police said Tuesday.

Someone reported the student had a gun, and the student was searched by a student resource officer on Monday, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Fresno Unified School District spokesperson Nikki Henry confirmed the incident. “Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken,” she said in an email.

Officials stressed that the gun was not loaded with ammunition.

The student was arrested and could be charged for several firearm-related offenses, police said. The student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.