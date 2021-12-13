Student Founders: NYU Stern MBA Uses Game Theory To Forecast World Events & C-Suite Negotiations

Russian president Vladimir Putin is photographed with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a state visit to Moscow in May 2015. (Photo from Wikipedia Creative Commons via www.kremlin.ru)

Considering the close strategic friendship between the autocratic governments of Russia and China – including a shared enemy in the United States – who could have predicted that Vladamir Putin would give a televised interview to publicly speak against Chinese military action in its territory dispute with Taiwan?

Well, Jonathan Grady for one.

The MBA’ 23 from NYU Stern is accustomed to making predictions (or at least designing models that make predictions) that go against conventional wisdom. And 90% of the time, Grady says, the predictions turn out to be correct.

Johnathan Grady

Jonathan Grady

Grady is the founder of The Canary Group, a “leading game theory service that can forecast and shape complex bargaining environments for more winning outcomes.” In other words, Grady uses the famed game theory method created by Bruce Bueno de Mesquita – professor of politics at NYU and senior fellow emeritus at the Hoover Institution at Stanford – to forecast everything from complex geopolitical negotiations to corporate mergers and acquisitions. Grady’s unique approach to using his mentor’s model has garnered him attention from media outlets like the Wall Street Journal to C-suite executives of Fortune 500 companies.

Most recently, he worked extensively with CNBC on “the largest computation ever run by the Bueno de Mesquita model in its history — more complex than any projects undertaken for the CIA or corporate clients,” according to the business media outlet.

CNBC’S ‘THE QUAD’ PROJECT

In February, CNBC began an ambitious reporting project which sought to answer a question – “What is the future of the Quad?” – with the help of advanced game theory. “The Quad” is the nickname of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal alliance between the United States, Australia, India, and Japan to counterbalance China’s growing economic, political, and military might.

CNBC deployed Grady to build the forecasting model. In between classes, MBA commitments, and running The Canary Group, Grady gathered detailed input information from 37 policy experts and former government officials, compiling a forecast that included almost 300 individual players from the four Quad nations, China and 10 other countries and territories. CNBC published its finished report, “The ‘Quad’ is on the rise in Asia-Pacific: Game theory has a prediction about its future,” on Sept. 23.

CNBC reporter Ted Kemp, who reported project with Grady’s model, explains the purpose of the report and some of its key findings in the video clip above.

As part of our Student Founder series, Poets&Quants recently caught Grady on some rare down time to talk Game Theory, forecasting the moves by Vladimir Putin, and finding time for his MBA.

The Canary Group’s motto is, ‘We forecast future events. Scientifically.’ Can you tell us a little more about what the company does?

The Canary Group is a strategic advisory service using a computationally intensive, data intensive algorithm developed by Bruce Bueno de Mesquita. It is over 90% accurate, per a declassified review from the CIA. As the CNBC article pointed out, the author of that review later wrote that the model – at the time of his writing – had been used at CIA over 1,200 times in over 70 countries across a range of issues. The model was 90% accurate at that large of a sample set. So this is really amazing technology, and I’m doing this as a Stern MBA student.

Something important to note: We have refined our tools since the CIA report that said it was 90% accurate. We are offering a service that is more sophisticated and superior compared to the tools the CIA used at the time.

I offer this service to all sorts of interested people, whether it’s predicting political events or working on corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and that kind of thing. It’s been used by Fortune 500 companies. The value in this sort of approach is that, oftentimes, people do not want to make future predictions. And even when they do, the prediction is going to be very vague. We can offer ex ante, before-the-fact predictions for negotiations, telling clients how different individuals will play the issue out, and from that point, advise the client how to make the outcomes come out closer to her preferences.

You use the model developed by Bruce Bueno de Mesquita, the famed game theorist and model forecaster. How did you learn its methodology?

When I was an undergraduate at NYU, I took Bruce’s PhD class on conflict and game theory. It had been over 30 years since he last let an undergrad do something like that. Well, he taught me how to use the model, and I did all sorts of interesting things with it. Philip Tetlock (Leonore Annenberg University Professor in Democracy and Citizenship at Wharton School) ran a major IARPA forecasting competition, and I out performed a lot of people by saying, ahead of time, that the U.S. would not have troops in Iraq by the time negotiations began between the Obama administration and the Iraqi government. That was a very surprising result because Bush and former Bush administration officials were very confident that the deal would be made, and I was indicating a deal was not going to be made.

Bruce Bueno de Mesquita

Bruce Bueno de Mesquita

This is a model that Bruce developed over 40 years ago, and he used it to help with U.S. government assessments of different political events. As the Wall Street Journal put it, ‘this is the stuff of the Cold War.’ But it doesn’t have to be the stuff in the Cold War. We’re using game theory quite widely.

Something really valuable that has been offered for both clients today and the government back then is that we can forecast not just things that you think are going to happen but surprising events. Being forewarned is forearmed. Once you know that something could happen, you can take countermeasures.

OK, for laymen like myself, can you explain a little about Game Theory? What is it actually?

Game theory is a mathematical approach to decision making. What it ultimately tries to do is put pen and paper to our decision making incentives and work out what direction an individual is going to go. A lot of people, when they talk about decision making, don’t try to formalize it – which is unfortunate. On a basic level, what game theory does is look to explain people’s incentives and motives, work out their decision process, and see what can be done to influence and shape their decisions.

So what are you bringing to the Bueno De Mesquita model that is different from others who have used it?

I’m very artful in how I use this model. I was able to forecast, as an undergrad taking a PhD class, that the Egyptian government would form into a military junta. This was during the Arab Spring. Bruce wrote about that and it ended up being put in a book chapter calling for reforms to the way that we do assessments in foreign policy analysis. I’m really sophisticated with my use of the model, and I use the model as part of my business.

Did you form The Canary Group before or after starting your MBA?

It came a little bit before the MBA. I was always interested in data approaches, and I had even developed a way to infer monthly sales at Costco for a range of products from the model. There was something very particular about the custom model I made that I was able to watch stock prices for individual companies that shelf at Costco moving up and down, according to the data I had ahead of time. It was very interesting.

Tell us about ‘The Quad’ project at CNBC and how you got involved.

This is a great MBA story. So, I licensed this computer model, and then COVID happened. What do you do when you have something like this, but you can’t meet people in person and talk? I said to myself, ‘I’ve got to go big and wide.’ So I went to the media. I went to CNBC and I said, ‘Hey, look. I’ve got this really interesting computer model. Would you like to do something? And it would be great for me as an entrepreneurial business school student.’ And they jumped on it.

I worked with Ted Kemp, managing editor of CNBC International Digital, who’s really a great journalist, I have to say. He’s very smart and forward thinking. He proposed ‘The Quad’, and I then went on this journey of completing the largest, most complicated application of the Bueno de Mesquita model in its entire history.

What kind of data are you feeding into this model, when you’re talking about making forecasts on human behavior?

First, I need to understand who’s involved. I make a list of individuals associated with the negotiation, and there’s all sorts of ways to source that information. While experts don’t forecast future events well, they do know things. So I interview them about the different actors. I measure the relative influence of the different actors compared to each other – how focused they are on the issue, how resolved (or not) they are on a certain outcome. What is their position? Do they favor a negotiated agreement or would they be more comfortable to walk away from a deal? I can take an issue and code it in a way that reflects the bargaining process, and input the information on all the actors associated with the negotiation. I can then take all this information about these individuals, and through the process I run, and offer predictions with over 90% accuracy.

What is the most interesting prediction to come out of the CNBC model, in your opinion?

In the project, the Russia analysis indicated there are significant figures within the Russian Security Council and some energy oligarchs who favor China giving material concessions over the South China Sea claims. That was a result which came as a surprise for lots of folks.

Then, less than three weeks after the project was released, Vladimir Putin told CNBC in an interview that China “does not need to use force” on Taiwan and acknowledged the need for negotiations for competing maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The Russia analysis is among the most interesting parts to come from the output because it appears there is an interesting and nuanced debate going on among different figures in Russia as to how to balance the country’s relationship with China while being mindful of Russia’s relationship with other countries like India and Vietnam. That analysis outperformed a number of world leading experts who didn’t think Russia would deviate from China’s position on Taiwan.

And so you were doing all of this while you were doing your MBA commitments, correct?

Yes, that is correct. So you have to imagine that I show up to an MBA class and I do my thing — corporate finance — and I leave, and I jump on a call with a world expert from whatever country. CNBC published a list of the 37 individuals I worked with to gather information for the model (12 of them asked that their name not be used publicly.). They range from former government officials, senior leaders of different groups, and recognized experts in their fields. I would be talking to these different individuals in between classes.

It was a very unusual, interesting MBA experience. You’re following the pathway that everybody’s doing, but at the same time, you’re starting a business, forecasting major events, and working in tandem with CNBC.

Are you still gathering information and feeding it into the ‘The Quad’ model, or is that work done?

This is the interesting thing about the model. I only need the information at a given point, and the model updates that information over time. Some people will ask: Can you update your beliefs? Well, we have a machine that’s updating its own beliefs. In certain situations, I might go in the middle of the game and do something. For example, if you asked me to shape an event to a client’s preferred preferences, I might go in and update something along the way. But generally, no, the machine updates its own beliefs.

The Quad Project CNBC

Is the CNBC project ongoing?

All sorts of interesting things have happened since the report was published in September. I did a TV interview with CNBC, and we’re going to be putting out a documentary as part of ‘The Quad’ project. We’ve had discussions about doing other interesting things as well.

CNBC has linked ‘The Quad’ forecast project to a number of its reports, so it’s really something that’s evolved with their reporting over time. I think it even inspired some reporting afterwards.

What are your plans for The Canary Group in the future?

I am right now working on The Canary Group and growing the business. That’s my focus right now, but I’m open to all sorts of interesting opportunities in the future.

Why did you choose to pursue an MBA while you were also trying to build a new company?

Let me tell you something really great that I’ve found: The MBA gives you a rich knowledge about business, business finance, and how people work on a commercial level. It would amaze you how much value an MBA adds to analyzing foreign policy decision making all the way to corporate predictions. It’s a very enriching experience, and it makes you that much of a better person.

Why Stern?

I was originally at NYU, so it just seemed fitting to continue to work on the stuff I do while at Stern. Stern also has one of the best finance departments in the country with a number of world leading faculty. I think the best way to explain it would be: When you come to an MBA experience, like Stern, you meet very talented and smart people but also very emotionally intelligent people.

What advice do you have for other MBAs who are managing a startup while in the course?

My advice would be to always reach out to other people, keep trying, and show kindness to everyone that you work with.

